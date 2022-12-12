Clouds will stay stubborn for a while this evening then we will have decreasing cloudiness for the rest of tonight. That clearing will slowly move from the northeast to the southwest. With the sky clearing and a cold airmass moving in from the north, temperatures will be dropping well down into the 20s with some of the colder spots dropping into the teens.

A bubble of high-pressure building in from the north will give us plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, it will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. Sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness on Wednesday. Highs again will be in the 30s to near 40.

A storm system will bring a mix of snow and sleet to the area later Wednesday night that looks like it will quickly turn to mostly sleet and then freezing rain Thursday morning. The best chance for snow to linger will be in the far northeastern part of the region. The morning commute will be slick Thursday and things may not improve too much during the day as temperatures will slowly rise through the lower 30s. The mix may briefly change to rain before going back to snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a chance for an accumulation of snow but right now this looks like mostly an ice event. We will have a better feel over the next day or so.

Friday will be brisk and cold with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s, maybe near 40 in places. Colder air will press in on Saturday with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday will be even colder with more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a flurry or snow shower in spots. Highs will be near to just above 30. Monday will be a tranquil day with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the middle 30s.

