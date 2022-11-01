Wednesday will be a relatively nice day. Morning low clouds and fog will give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 60s. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday may start off with areas of fog along with low clouds but then the rest of each day will feature some sunshine with milder afternoons. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Some places will reach to near 70, especially on Saturday. A stray shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out on Saturday. Sunday will still be mild despite more clouds than sunshine along with the chance for a shower with highs in the 60s to near 70.

The next system will bring a fair amount of clouds along with the chance for showers on Monday. It will still be mild with highs in the 60s. Behind that system, it will stay mild, but not quite as warm, through the middle of next week.

