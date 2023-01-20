The wind will continue to diminish tonight, although it will stay noticeable all night long. We will continue to have snow showers and flurries around, especially near and just west of Route 219. Lows will range from the middle 20s across the higher terrain to the middle to upper 30s in the deeper valleys near and just west of I-99.

There still could be a couple of flurries around in the Laurel Highlands early Saturday; otherwise, clouds should break for some sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 30s to near 40. The next system will bring an increase in cloudiness early Sunday followed by the chance for another period of snow and/or rain. There is also the chance for ice in some spots, but right now it looks like any possible accumulations should be on the lower side. However, keep in mind a little could still make roads slippery, especially on the Laurel Highlands and north of I-80.

Behind that system, Monday will be windy and chilly with clouds, some sunshine, and some leftover flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be tranquil and seasonably chilly. The amount of chilly air will help determine what we get on Wednesday as another system will bring the chance for snow and/or rain. That too may cause some travel issues but it is too early to speculate too much.

