Today starts off quite cold as we sit under a cloudy sky. High pressure moving into the region will help decrease cloud cover into this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only climb into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a chilly breeze out of the west at 5-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with no wind so temperatures will drop into the teens low 20s.

Tuesday will be rather nice for December. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 30s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight lows fall into the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

The dry nice stretch continues into Wednesday. A mix of clouds and sun with highs well into the 30s pushing near 40 degrees. Winds will be light out of the south and east. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 20s as clouds increase and rain/snow approaches.

We are watching what could be a potential messy winter storm that will impact the region Thursday through late Friday night. Being that we are still 72 hours out, details on timing, temperatures and type of precip will change.

What we do know right now, is early Thursday morning as temperatures are hovering around freezing we will see a rain/snow mix move in. Temperatures should quickly rebound into the upper 30s to near 40 and it’ll become a rain event the rest of Thursday and into Friday. As we head through Friday is when the strong front pushes through. Temperatures early Friday morning will be quite mild with rain, through the afternoon, temperatures will fall very rapidly and any rain falling would become snow. Expect strong winds late Friday and into Saturday.

Christmas Eve will be bitterly cold. As the storm system exits our region we will be left with gusty winds and cold temperatures. Mostly cloudy with highs in the teens to low 20s. With gusty winds, wind chills will be in the single digits! Overnight lows will fall into the single digits to lower teens.

Christmas Day while it looks quiet will be cold. Highs will only climb into the lower 20s.