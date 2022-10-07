Tonight, we sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Both Saturday and Sunday will sit much cooler than average. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with chilly high temperature in the low to mid 50s. Overnight we drop into the lower 30s under a mostly clear sky. Sunday we sit mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight we fall back to the mid 30s.

The cold airmass remains with us to start the new week. Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun but temperatures sit below average in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Slowly rebounding in temperatures as we head throughout the workweek. Tuesday we’ll see a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight we fall into the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be the milder day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees ahead of another cold front. Clouds will be on the increase with shower chances increasing late into Thursday. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to near 50.