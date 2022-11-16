A cold weather pattern will strengthen through the end of this week. We’ll be dealing with a cold wind on Thursday with more clouds than sunshine. There will be a scattering of flurries. Some places will have a snow shower bringing a fresh covering of snow. The best chance for snow showers will be north of I-80 and also west of Route 219.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Thursday night will be blustery with some clouds and scattered flurries. Lows will be in the 20s. Another cold front will move through with a gusty wind and some flurries and snow showers later Thursday night into Friday. It will be cold Friday with highs only in the lower to middle 30s with higher elevations staying in the 20s.

What will the weather bring this winter? Check out our Wintercast.

Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s again on Saturday despite some sunshine. Sunday will still be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine. Another front will get close to the north and may bring a snow shower to a few spots. Highs Sunday in the middle to upper 30s. Monday and Tuesday will not be quite as cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 40 on Monday. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be even milder with clouds, some sunshine and highs near to just above 50s.