This morning we will have some patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A pop up shower cannot be ruled out. Clouds will increase as the day moves along. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures dip into the 60s. Tonight showers and storms move in as a cold front crosses Central PA.

Friday morning there could be a few lingering showers and then clouds will break. High temperatures on Friday will be in mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Friday night we will be partially to mainly clear. Lows will dip into the 50s.

Saturday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures to lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 80s.