Today there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This evening into Thursday morning some showers or a few snow showers will move through with a cold front. This could lead to briefly some slick road conditions. Use caution traveling this evening. Winds will also pick up with the front crossing. Tonight this tapers off by midnight and the sky will begin to clear. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Thursday we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday nigh temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. Friday will be seeing clouds increase with showers developing. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures drop into the 50s.

Saturday we will continue to be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west southwest at fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday high pressure will build in. Sunday we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.