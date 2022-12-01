There will still be some patches of clouds around early tonight, especially near and north of I-80; otherwise, tonight is going to be mostly clear. The lack of clouds combined with light winds will allow temperatures to drop fast tonight. Lows will be close to 20 in most locations, but many of the colder valleys will have temperatures drop into the teens.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with clouds really starting to win out in the afternoon. It won’t be quite as cold as Thursday, but temperatures will still only rise into the lower to middle 40s. The best chance for temperatures to reach the upper 40s will be near and west of Route 219.

The next front will bring a gusty wind and some showers to the area on Saturday. There is a chance for some clearing later in the day on Saturday, but it will start to turn colder. Afternoon temperatures will be dropping back into the 40s after reaching the 50s earlier in the day. Behind this front a colder air mass will move in on Sunday. Another disturbance passing to the north will give us some clouds mixed with our sunshine Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 40.

Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine as we will be between two systems. It will be another cool day with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbances will then bring rain back to the area on Tuesday keeping temperatures in the 40s once again. Wednesday will be a little chillier with more clouds than sunshine with some rain not too far to the south. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Behind that system Thursday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine along with the chance for some sprinkles or flurries. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40.

