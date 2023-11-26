A cold front will move through the region tonight. Ahead of the front, we will have rain showers. Behind the front, later tonight will be windy and it will turn colder with rain showers mixing with snowflakes, especially near and west of Route 219.

Monday will feature a cold wind. Near and east of I-99 we will have clouds and some sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 30s and just the chance for a flurry or a brief snow shower. Farther to the west, we will have a scattering of flurries and snow showers. There will even be a covering of snow in places. Temperatures in these locations will not rise higher than the lower 30s.

Tuesday will still be windy and cold with clouds, and some sunshine. There will be a scattering of snow flurries and snow showers, especially west of I-99. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 20s across the higher terrain to the lower 30s in places farther to the east. Wednesday will be chilly, not quite as cold, with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

An area of high pressure will depart to our south on Thursday ushering in milder air with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 40s. The next front will bring rain showers on Friday. There is a slight chance for snowflakes to mix in north of I-80. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Behind the front, Saturday will be a seasonable day with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Another front will bring the chance for rain showers on Sunday followed by chillier air for the following week.