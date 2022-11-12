Saturday starts off clouds, some sunshine along with winds picking up out of the west. High temperatures in the 50s will be in the morning before dropping into the mid-40s by the afternoon as another batch of showers moves into the region. Winds will be gusty out of the west at 10-20 mph. If heading to Happy Valley for the Penn State game, be sure to bundle up. Overnight lows drop to near freezing under a mostly cloudy sky and a shower or flurry in places.

Windy and cold for Sunday as we remain under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few flurries will be around, especially further north and west. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.

Starting the workweek cold but dry. Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with chilly high temperatures in the mid-40s. Overnight lows drop back into the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday ahead of our next system. High temperatures will climb into the lower and mid-40s. A bit of a wintry mix is possible for later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures Tuesday night will reach down to near freezing.

There still can be a shower or flurry in places on Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine and a brisk wind. High temperatures will reach only into the lower to middle 40s. It will stay cold for the end of next week.

