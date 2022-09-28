We will have scattered showers this evening then the rest of tonight will turn out to be partly cloudy and a bit chilly. Lows will be in the 40s. Some of the colder spots will reach into the upper 30s.

Thursday will feature more sunshine than clouds with highs near to just above 60. A clear sky and light winds will allow some valley spots to drop into the 30s Thursday night with some areas of frost in the colder locations.

An area of high pressure sliding to our north will give us a sunny start to Friday but then high clouds streaming from Ian will start to arrive from the south. By the end of the day, some places may turn out to be pretty clouds. Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s. A persistent easterly flow north of what is now Hurricane Ian will develop clouds on Saturday with some rain and drizzle developing from the south to the north. There is a better chance for periods of rain Sunday, Monday, and into Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Wednesday will turn a little nicer with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. It will turn even milder for the following weekend.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.