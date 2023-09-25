After morning fog, today we will sit mainly cloudy with spotty drizzle around. Temperatures won’t move much and will only climb into the low and mid 60s with light winds out of the northeast keeping the cooler air around. Overnight we sit cloudy with a few showers as lows sit back in the 50s.

A similar start to the day on Tuesday with morning fog, cloud cover and patchy drizzle. High temperatures will remain below average in the low 60s. A bit of drier air will try and push in from the north to bring some pockets of sunshine for some. Overnight we sit partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower as lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The below average stretch is with us into Wednesday as we sit mostly cloudy. Expect a few breaks in the clouds for sun with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will remain out of the east keeping us cool. Overnight a stray shower is possible with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Clouds are back on the increase for Thursday with an approaching frontal system. This will bring a chance of showers around late in the day. High temperatures will warm with the front in the mid and upper 60s. A few showers late overnight with lows in the 50s.

A few showers linger into Friday but should taper by the afternoon. We’ll sit mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight we sit mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

The upcoming weekend right now is looking drier and a touch milder. A mix of clouds and sun for both Saturday and Sunday with highs rebounding back into the 70s.