High pressure sets up shop just in time for the holiday weekend. Initially the area of high pressure will deliver a northerly flow keeping our humidity and temperatures lower. Expect a rather cool night across Central Pennsylvania….overnight lows bottom out in the 40’s under clear skies.
Are you ready for some September heat? After a pleasant Friday and Saturday our temperatures make the jump. This time we have a few chances near 90 or in the low 90’s into next week. Conditions will also remain dry!
