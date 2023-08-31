High pressure sets up shop just in time for the holiday weekend. Initially the area of high pressure will deliver a northerly flow keeping our humidity and temperatures lower. Expect a rather cool night across Central Pennsylvania….overnight lows bottom out in the 40’s under clear skies.

After a pleasantly cool start to your Friday abundant sunshine will once again take charge. Winds will be light to calm throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 70’s.

The big game between Penn State and West Virginia welcomes not only excited fans, but also beautiful weather. Mostly sunny conditions with temps in the low 80’s for tailgate time and temps near 80 to then falling into the 70’s during the game.

Are you ready for some September heat? After a pleasant Friday and Saturday our temperatures make the jump. This time we have a few chances near 90 or in the low 90’s into next week. Conditions will also remain dry!

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.