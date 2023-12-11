Conditions will trend drier over the next several days. Our chance for precipitation is nonexistent through this weekend. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than average during the midweek before a gradual warming trend into the weekend.



Here’s a look at your hometown temperatures early Tuesday morning. Conditions will be dry along with lots of sunshine to kick-start the day.

High temperatures will be rising to right around seasonable averages for this time of year. Expect lots more sunshine during the afternoon on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the SW around 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts at times.

The dry stretch is likely to carry through the weekend with the next chance for rainfall to hold off until at least Monday as it looks right now.

