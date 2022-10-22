Tonight we remain under high pressure. Quiet clear and chilly is the the forecast. Lows will fall into the mid 30s with a light wind. As the moisture levels increase ahead of Sunday some patchy fog will be possible for our eastern counties.

We’re watching a system develop off the east coast which will bring in some clouds for late in the day on Sunday. Other than some cloud cover, we should remain mostly dry. Now if you head east, you will see a few isolated showers around. Highs will sit warmer where its full sun in the upper 60s and in the lower 60s where there is more cloud cover, still a nice day. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cold front is approaching from our west so expect mild temperatures to continue into the new week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun becoming mostly sunny for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight we sit mild with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be the day the cold front will move across the region so high temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s to near 70. A shower or two will be possible late in the evening.

Wednesday and into Thursday will bring our next best chance of a few showers to the region. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s, and by Thursday we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.