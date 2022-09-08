We start Thursday off with clouds and fog, then the rest of the day will feature both clouds and sunshine. There is still the chance for a couple of pop-up showers, maybe a thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon, but more of us should remain rain free. It will turn warmer Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight clouds will continue to decrease from partly cloudy to mostly clear and lows drop into the upper 50s.

Friday will be the best day of the week with a good deal of sunshine and highs close to 80. High school football will have great weather Friday evening. A mix of clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s this evening before dropping into the upper 50s overnight as the sky clears.

The weekend will start better than it finishes. Sunshine will be with us to start Saturday and clouds will be increasing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for those heading to happy valley for the Penn State Game at noon. Overnight clouds will increase and a few showers approach as lows drop into the low 60s.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine as scattered showers move in by the morning. Highs will be in the 70s. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be around on Monday with highs again in the upper 70s to near 80. A slow-moving disturbance may bring us some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, but there are a lot of uncertainties with that system this far out.

