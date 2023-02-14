Clouds continue to increase this evening ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring showers overnight and a few will linger into Wednesday morning. Temperatures tonight will sit mild in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Showers move out very early Wednesday and clouds will start to decrease into the afternoon. Expect a sunny afternoon with winds picking up out of the south ushering in very mild air. Temperatures will climb well into the 50s and mid 60s across the region. Clouds will increase into Wednesday evening as showers approach but we remain mild with lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday the warm front will move through and we will see scattered showers from the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures remain mild in the mid to upper 50s. As we head into Thursday night the cold front will approach but temperatures remain mil ahead of the front so low temperatures will be in the 40s.

Friday will be a backwards day for temperatures. Highs will be hit early in the morning and as the cold front moves across the region temperatures will fall behind it. Winds will be picking up into the afternoon as we fall into the 20s and 30s. Overnight will be the one cold night in the forecast with low temperatures dipping into the upper teens to low 20s.

Sunshine returns for the weekend and temperatures sit in the 40s for Saturday and low 50s for Sunday!