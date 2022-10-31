Happy Halloween! This morning, temperatures will be in the lower to mid-40s. Today, we will have a rather cloudy sky with some showers and drizzle.

Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight we will continue to deal with clouds. There will be scattered showers but it doesn’t look like it will be a washout for trick-or-treat night. Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., that is when you may see a shower or two. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow there will be showers lingering early in the day, then they will taper off. For most of Tuesday, we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a light northerly breeze. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday there will be mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a light southerly wind. Thursday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures on Friday will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.