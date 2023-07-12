Warm and humid days of summer increasing the fuel for thunderstorm development Thursday afternoon and evening. Combined with dew points in the upper 60’s, a front to our northwest, and warm temperatures do expect some strong to even severe thunderstorms mainly Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has taken us up to a “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to producing damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours. There is a slight chance for a tornado as well. Otherwise expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs well into the 80’s on Thursday. Storm chances will linger with a rinse and repeat pattern into the weekend.

Our barons weather model brings a round of showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon followed by another round during the evening hours. Be weather aware!

