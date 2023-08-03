Seasonably warm and humid setup as we head into Friday with highs in the 80s. A cold front approaching from the northwest will set off a few showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Most of the area should steer clear of severe weather, but there is a slight a risk for gusty thunderstorms in our northwest areas.

The front clears just in time for the weekend delivering less humidity to the area on Saturday with seasonably warm conditions. Come Sunday expect an increase in dew point and air temperatures. Another round of shower and thunderstorm activity on Monday.

