A frost advisory for Somerset and Bedford counties which are shaded in blue. Spotty areas of frost are possible in some of the valley areas that are shaded in yellow.

We should have a nice day here on Wednesday as temperatures in many areas approach or pass 60 degrees. We will still have a breeze to contend with but it should be a good day to get outside.

A warm front will approach on Thursday and there could be some showers especially for the central and northern areas.

Clouds will linger Friday with comfortable temperatures.

It turns wet over the weekend as a storm soaks us on Saturday.

Mark