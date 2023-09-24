An area of low pressure will continue to spin off of the Mid-Atlantic coastline for the next couple of days and give us a damp, cool flow from the Atlantic Ocean for the next couple of days. Tonight will feature a good deal of clouds along with drizzle, fog, and a couple of showers. While there will not be a lot of rainfall, it will still have that damp feel into the morning on Monday.

After morning fog, the rest of Monday will remain mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle and a shower in some spots. If there are going to be peeks of sunshine, the best chance will be during the afternoon and north of I-80. Temperatures on Monday will be a couple of degrees higher than Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will start off with areas of low clouds and fog, but some sunshine will break through the clouds each midday and afternoon. A stray shower can not be ruled out on either day. Highs each day will be in the 60s.

Later this week will be a little milder. A weak front may bring a shower to some locations Friday into Saturday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on both Friday and Saturday will reach into the upper 60s for highs. It will turn a little warmer with a fair amount of sunshine Sunday into the beginning of the next week.