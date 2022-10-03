A moist flow from the Atlantic Ocean is going to dominate our weather. Tonight will be rather cloudy with some showers arriving, especially, in the southern and eastern parts of our region. Lows tonight will be mostly in the lower 40s with only some of the colder spots in the near and north of I-80 dropping into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy and chilly with showers and drizzle, especially the farther south and east you are in the area. This precipitation combined with an easterly wind will keep temperatures from rising out of the 50s near and east of I-99. Farther to the west, temperatures should reach the 60s east of Route 219. Wednesday may start off with some clouds, fog, and drizzle, especially the farther east you are. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny with a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will be a warmer day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70.

The next cold front will bring more clouds than sunshine along with a gusty breeze on Friday with scattered showers. Highs will be near to just above 60 but it may start to turn chillier later in the day. Saturday will be breezy and cool with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be a cool day with highs in the 50s. Monday will not be as chilly with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the lower 60s.

