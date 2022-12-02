An approaching cold front will bring us plenty of clouds and an increasing wind tonight. Low temperatures will be this evening in the upper 30s to near 40 but temperatures will rise later tonight. This front will bring us showers later tonight through Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday will be quite windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday will briefly reach the 50s but will drop fast during the afternoon.

Behind this front, a colder air mass will move in on Sunday. Another disturbance passing to the north will give us some clouds mixed with our sunshine Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 40.

Monday will likely feature more sunshine than clouds as we will still be between two systems. It will be another cool day with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbances will then bring showers back to the area on Tuesday keeping temperatures in the 40s.

A front will stay stalled close to the area Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday giving us more clouds than sunshine. Any disturbance moving on this front could bring a bit of rain or drizzle on any of those days, but right now it doesn’t look like all of the days will be a washout. Highs will only be in the lower 40s. It will then stay chilly into the middle of the month.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.