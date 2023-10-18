Overnight expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with locations falling back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

We’ve been stuck in the clouds for days, but there is a little break in the cloudy days on Thursday. With some sun and a southerly flow expect temps to bump back into the 60’s during the afternoon.

A nice looking day will turn more gray later on as yet another weather maker moves in. Expect increasing clouds Thursday night along with some showers overnight into Friday. Friday will feature clouds and scattered showers along with breezy conditions at times.

