There will still be a couple of isolated flurries in the area early tonight. Clouds will linger for most of the night but there will be some clearing later tonight, especially, the farther south and east you are. Low tonight will be in the teens. Tuesday will still be quite chilly with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 30s.

The chill will try to ease a little more on Wednesday with times of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 30s to near 40. Things will change a lot by the end of the week. A very powerful cold front will bring a mix of ice, snow, and rain for a time Thursday, but that precipitation will likely change to all rain for later Thursday into Thursday night. Highs on 30s will be in the middle 30s and then temperatures will hold nearly steady, even rising some more Thursday night.

Friday will start off with rain and temperatures in the 30s to the lower 40s. The front will pass and then it will turn quite windy, and temperatures will tumble with rain showers changing to snow showers. Temperatures will drop into the 20s, maybe even the teens by sunset. These snow showers will be heavy enough to cause travel issues heading over the ridges into western Pennsylvania Friday afternoon into Saturday night.

Christmas Eve day will be windy with snow showers near and west of Route 219 with some sunshine and just scattered flurries farther to the east. Temperatures Saturday will not rise higher than the teens and the wind is going to make it feel even colder than that.

There still couple be some leftover flurries Christmas Day, especially near and west of Route 219; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only in the teens. Monday will still be cold despite some sunshine but then temperatures will rebound quite a bit before the New Year holiday.

