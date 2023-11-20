WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been expanded north and east by the NWS. Sleet and freezing rain Tuesday morning could lead to slick conditions, plus gusty winds will also be a concern. Hold off travel if possible until later in the day. Either way not a good travel day.

All eyes on this next system that brings a mix of everything, literally. The onset of the storm will have enough cold air to work with to supply a wintry mix for at least the higher elevations during the morning. Expect a cold plain rain during the afternoon that will be heavy at times.

Heavy rain could lead to ponding on area roads and some minor flooding in low-lying areas. Rain totals will range from 1 to 2″ by the time all is over with Tuesday night.

As the low pressure moves north and east winds will be increasing out of the southeast with winds gusting 30 to 35 mph. Make sure holiday decorations area secure! What will become saturated soil and along with gusty winds weaker trees may be under more stress. Some tree brittle tree limbs may break since winds will remain rather gusty into Wednesday.

It will be chilly and blustery on Wednesday, but at least mainly dry for travel. The best day of the week will be Thanksgiving under lots of sun and temps in the 40’s to near 50.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.