We are starting this Friday off on a rather warm note. Temperatures have already climbed well into the 40s and 50s as we sit under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light all day but out of the south. As the front approaches the region a few stray showers will be around in our far northern counties this afternoon. Otherwise a dry day with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

New Years Eve will be a damp one. Showers will move in late morning on Saturday an remain scattered through the evening hours. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s as the clouds and rain are with us. Overnight lows won’t fall much as we hold in the upper 30s to near 40.

A shower or two will linger on New Year’s Day otherwise we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon. High temperatures while cooler in the lower 40s will still be above average for the 1st of the year. Overnight low temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Clouds will hang around for Monday as temperatures remain mild. Highs will again approach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday brings our next chance of rain and will also bring another spike in temperatures. Highs will be well into the mid and upper 50s both tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

