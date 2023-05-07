Tonight majority of the showers wind down and we’ll just see a few stray showers overnight. A mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures mild in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Monday we’ll sit mostly cloudy but warm. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon, but the best chance of showers return late Monday evening. Low temperatures drop into the lower 50s.

Showers will continue into Tuesday as a low pressure system passes to our south. High temperatures will sit a bit cooler in the lower 60s with the cloud cover and winds out of the southeast. Showers do move out by Tuesday evening and we’ll be quiet overnight as lows fall into the lower 40s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday with high temperatures reaching to near 70 degrees. We remain quiet into the overnight under a mostly clear sky and low temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

The sunshine continues into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will continue to warm with highs on Thursday in the mid 70s, and reaching to near 80 degrees for Friday.