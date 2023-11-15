Another day of sun and mild air combine come Thursday with high temperatures in the 60’s. This will be about 10 degrees or so above the norm for this time of year. Are you needing to catch up on some yard cleanup or a visit to the park with the kids? Thursday is the day before changes march in. Our large area of high pressure will begin to relax as a cold front from the west brings some much needed rainfall to the area Friday afternoon.

Here’s a look at futuretrack bringing a dose of rainfall to the area by Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 0.25″ to 0.50″ by the time the shower activity wraps up during the evening. A cold front slides by switching the winds out of the west-northwest allowing for much cooler air to settle in this weekend.

At this point any rainfall is a welcome sight as it has been abnormally dry so far this month. In fact, November is on track to being one of the driest starts on record and possibly end of being the driest on record. So, we can really use some rainfall! Take a look at some stats below.

