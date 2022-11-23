Now that the sun is down, a clear sky and light winds will help tonight to chill off fast again. Once again temperatures will drop into the 20s in the valley locations but places that have a touch of a breeze and higher elevations will not drop out of the 30s.

We are going to have a mild Thanksgiving Day with sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring some showers Thursday night into Black Friday. These showers will be scattered so it will not be a total washout for the shoppers. Highs on Friday will be in the middle to upper 40s. A shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday; otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be near 50.

There is a better chance for some rain from Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will just be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s. Behind this system, Monday will be breezy with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some sunshine will then push temperatures into the upper 40s to near 50 on Tuesday. The next system will bring some showers or a steadier rain next Wednesday with highs in the 40s.