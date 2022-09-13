The clouds that popped up this afternoon will quickly evaporate away this evening. This will leave us with a clear sky. This combined with a light wind will allow for a cooler night tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Some of the colder spots will drop into the upper 40s. Some of the deeper valleys will develop a little fog later at night but that should disappear fast in the morning.

The upper-level low-pressure system that has been giving us this unsettled weather pattern will lift to the northeast on Wednesday. It will still be close enough to allow for some clouds to mix in with our sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

An area of high-pressure building into the region will dominate the weather for the rest of the week and the weekend. We will have a mostly sunny sky Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The afternoons will be warm with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday and then near to above 80 Saturday and Sunday. It will also turn a little more humid too. Monday will be warm and humid with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80. Tuesday will be warm and humid, but an approaching cold front will bring the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.