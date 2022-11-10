A cold front approaching from the west will combine with the moisture from Hurricane Nicole and start to bring rain to our area starting Friday morning. This front seems slow enough that the heaviest rain will likely pass to our west Friday into Friday night, but we will still have over an inch or two in places. There will also be a couple of thunderstorms moving through the region. Temperatures will rise into the 60s on Friday.

This front will probably not move through until Saturday. The day will become windy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning but then drop into and through the 40s by later in the day.

Sunday will be windy and chilly with more clouds than sunshine. There will be a few flurries, maybe a rain shower in places. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s with temperatures holding in the upper 30s over some of the higher elevations. Monday will still be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase again on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbance will likely bring some rain showers Wednesday but that rain may start as a touch of a wintry mix in places.

