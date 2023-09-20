A dome of high pressure delivers a nice finish to summer. Another pleasantly cool start to your day with temps in the 40s and 50s. Light winds and some areas of fog early.

Thursday will feature a blend of sunshine and fair clouds with slightly above average high temperatures. Highs well into the 70’s with a pleasant breeze.

We are keeping a close eye on a coastal low this coming weekend. As it looks now clouds increase Saturday with some showers possible later in the day and into the evening during the big Penn State game. The heaviest precip should stay east of I-99 into Sunday. But a shift east or west will make a big difference on rainfall later this weekend.

Fall officially begins Saturday at 2:50 a.m. eastern!

~Meteorologist Christopher Nallan