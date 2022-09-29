Friday will start off with some areas of fog and frost. After that, sunshine will win for a while before high clouds increase from the south. Highs will be not too far to 60. Clouds will thicken Friday night with some rain arriving. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s.

A persistent easterly flow between an area of high pressure locked to our north and the remnant circulation of Ian to our south will bring us a cool, chilly rain at times on Saturday. Temperatures will rise no higher than the middle 50s in most spots. This setup with an easterly flow will linger Sunday and Monday with periods of rain and drizzle. It will not rain all of the time. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60 and we will reach to near to just above 60 on Monday.

Tuesday will still be unsettled with more clouds than sunshine along with a scattering of showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Wednesday will turn a little nicer with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Thursday will turn even milder ahead of the next cold front with some sunshine and temperatures trying to approach 70.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.