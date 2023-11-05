An area of high pressure sliding south and east of the area will set the stage for a tranquil and nice workweek for the first full week of November. Tonight will be mostly clear early. With light winds, temperatures will drop fast and most of us will drop well into the 30s later tonight before a few clouds start to move into the region.

Monday will feature both clouds and sunshine. Despite a few more clouds than Sunday, temperatures will rebound well through the 50s to near 60. There will be a shower in a few spots, mainly near and west of Route 219. Clouds and a scattering of showers will keep us mild Monday night with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be breezy to windy. It is that southwesterly breeze that will help temperatures push back into the 60s in many spots. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine Tuesday with a shower in a few spots. Again, mainly to the west.

A weakened front will bring us some clouds and the possibility of showers on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach into the lower to middle 50s.

Another front will move through later Thursday into Friday with some rain or showers. Temperatures Thursday will still reach to near to just above 60 but then Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50s.

The following weekend should be mostly dry, but cool with highs in the 40s.