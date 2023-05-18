An area of high pressure slides east of us allowing a light southerly wind to keep up the temperatures a bit. Tonight will be about 10 degrees warmer overnight keeping us away from any frost concerns. Here’s a look at your hometown forecast:

Ahead of the next weather that southerly flow will bring us into the 70’s come Friday afternoon. A cold front pushes east bringing more clouds later in the day, but rain chances hold off until Saturday morning. Showers likely after mid morning and the chances for showers will continue into the afternoon. There is a chance for a thunderstorm as well before the front passes early evening.