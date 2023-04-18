Overnight the temperatures will dip into the low and mid 30’s across the region under clearing skies. Before stepping out the door to walk the dog or head to work make sure you bundle up. Expect a nice and dry Wednesday under lots of sunshine that will bump the temperatures into the low and mid 60s during the afternoon. If you like the warmth then you will love the forecast over the next few days. A warm front lifting north will drive our temps into the 70s to around 80 Thursday and Friday. A cool front moves east bringing wet weather this weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning followed by below average daytime highs Sunday afternoon. That cooler pocket of air lingers for several days.

BELOW AVERAGE TO WRAP UP THE MONTH OF APRIL: