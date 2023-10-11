After a frosty start to the morning for some, high pressure builds in from the south to bring a nice afternoon. We’ll sit mostly sunny for most with a few clouds to our north as high temperatures reach back into the low and mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll see clouds back on the increase from the west ahead of a warm front as lows sit in the low 40s.

A few showers mainly to the north will move in during the morning commute on Thursday as we start the day mostly cloudy. Showers taper by late morning and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun into the afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the north to upper 60s across our south. A stray shower or two will be around late afternoon otherwise we are mostly dry. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday we stay relatively mild as the front moves in. We’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with highs approaching the upper 60s to our south while the north sits around 60. Our next rain maker looks to move in late Friday night and bring widespread rain to the region as lows sit in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will once again be on the damp and chilly side. A soaking rain moves in for Saturday morning and we’ll see periods of rain throughout the day. Temperatures won’t move much and sit in the mid 50s.