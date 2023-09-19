An area of high pressure sets the stage for a pleasant finish to summer. Hard to believe fall officially begins this Saturday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. Expect it to be mainly dry through Friday before a coastal storm tracks north along the eastern seaboard this weekend.

Another cool night on tap with some areas of fog and a few fair clouds overhead. Temperatures fall back mainly into the upper 40’s.

Wednesday will feature tranquil skies and seasonably warm conditions with high temps topping out in the 70’s.

The weekend weather is rather uncertain at this time with a non-tropical coastal low developing off the coast of Florida and moving north. We believe the weekend begins dry on Saturday followed by increasing clouds and showers Saturday night. Lots of clouds with some showers likely as it looks come Sunday. There is a chance for this low to stay more to the east which means less shower activity and more mild temperatures. Penn State also hosts Iowa this Saturday with a kick-off at 7:30 p.m., so showers might be around during gametime.