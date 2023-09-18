Hard to believe summer is coming to an end once again! The weather setup is nearly perfect the next few days as high pressure will dominate the region. Overnight tonight expect another cool one with a northwesterly flow. Temps falling back into 40’s with some areas of fog possible.

After a cool start to your Tuesday expect a blend of clouds and sunshine to coat the sky. Daytime temperatures will top in the upper 60’s across the Northern Tier and Laurel Highlands. Low 70’s in the valleys. A touch breezy at times during the afternoon as well.

Here’s a look at our weather setup on Tuesday. An area of high pressure to the north and one to the south that come together bringing tranquil and warmer conditions from the mid to end of the week. Our next weather maker arrives this weekend bringing some unsettled conditions Saturday night into Sunday. Timing on this could change, so stay tuned!