A cooler than average pattern over Canada has dropped our temperatures and dew points just in time for the new month of August. A weak cold front will pass through tonight reinforcing the cool spell just a touch. Overnight lows will once again fall back into the 50’s. There will be some areas of valley fog come early Tuesday morning. To welcome August expect a mix of sun and clouds with low humidity and high temps topping out in the 70’s.

The warm bubble to the west will gradually migrate east inching up the humidity and warmth a bit. This also means a the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

Looking ahead over the next ten days temperatures will remain near average with the combination of any unpleasant heat and humidity to hold to our south and west.

