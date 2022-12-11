A few showers linger otherwise a mostly cloudy night. Low temperatures won’t move much as they fall into the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

We start the week on a quiet note with a good deal of clouds. Monday high temperatures will sit chilly in the upper 30s to near 40 as clouds slowly decrease into the evening. Low temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s as we slowly clear out.

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 40s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

Clouds will increase again on Wednesday as the next storm system comes our way. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A wintry mix will approach the region very late Wednesday night into Thursday.

