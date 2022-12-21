Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight, clouds will thicken. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday a low-pressure system will move in, followed by an arctic front on Friday. Thursday we will have a wintry mix developing. This will start early in the day, and then turn to plain rain by Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset and Bedford counties from Thursday at 5:00 AM until 3:00 PM Thursday. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the day. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will continue to rise Thursday night into Friday morning.

By Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s. This means we will see the wintry mix turning more into a plain rain later Thursday and into Thursday night. The arctic front will move through Friday turning any rain into snow showers. Temperatures will plummet fast. High temperatures will happen early Friday and drop quickly. This could lead to flash freezing and difficult road conditions. Winds will also pick up. Winds on Friday will be from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Christmas Eve day will be windy with scattered snow showers. Mainly in our western counties. High temperatures will only make it into the teens. Winds on Saturday will also be strong from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Christmas Eve temperatures drop into the single digits. On Christmas Day, there could be a lingering flurry early otherwise we will have mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Christmas will be in the teens. Christmas night temperatures fall back into the single digits.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will start to rebound a bit next week. Monday we will make it into the mid 20s. Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few snow showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the teens. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sun and high temperatures in the 30s.