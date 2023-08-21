It’s rather early to be seeing so many swings in temperature across Central Pennsylvania. Our weather pattern has been more of something we’d see sometime in September. Could we see an early fall? We shall see just how this weather pattern continues over the coming weeks. For the time being we get ready for notable changes throughout the week. It was a warm, hazy and humid start to the week but a cold front has crossed the region yet again. This front will be responsible for a much less humid weather setup on Tuesday with dew points in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Actual temperatures Tuesday afternoon will top out in the upper 70’s to near 80 around the region under a mix of sun and clouds. Along with a tranquil Tuesday expect a northerly breeze to help push out this round of haze from the continued Canadian wildfires.

We continue to ride the perimeter of a larger area of high pressure over the midwest. This will send a few rain chances this week starting Wednesday evening and continuing through at least the first half of Friday. Then another pocket of cooler, less humid air settles in this weekend and into early next week with daytime highs in the 70’s and overnights in the 50’s. Here’s a look at our rain chances and the 10 day temperature outlook.

