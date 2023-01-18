Tonight will remain rather cloudy but the breeze should diminish through the evening hours. Rain will develop later tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. This rain may freeze on some surfaces later tonight into Thursday morning through it will not be a repeat of the situation we had Tuesday morning. That time around there was icing on untreated surfaces from the cold air that collected in valley locations thanks to dry air and little wind before the rain arrived. This time around the air is moist and there will be some wind. Therefore, the threat of icing will be less, but it could happen on some of the ridges, especially the ones just east of I-99.

We will have rain at varying rates on Thursday, but the rain will taper to scattered showers by the end of the day. We will also have areas of fog. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s, reaching the 40s in the western part of the region. In fact, temperatures will reach into the 50s in the far western part of the state.

The next cold front will pass through by Friday morning. Any rain showers very early in the day will give way to a gusty wind, variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Temperatures Friday will hold in the 30s, even dropping a bit through the day.

Clouds should break for some sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 30s to near 40. The next system will bring an increase in cloudiness early Sunday followed by the chance for another period of rain and/or snow. We will have a better feel for that system when time gets a little closer. The ratio of snow or rain will really depend on how much cold air moves in behind the Thursday into Friday system. Behind that, temperatures will drift down at least closer to the average for the end of the month. In fact, there may be enough cold air to bring snow or a mix of snow or rain for Wednesday of next week.

