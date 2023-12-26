A slug of moisture slowly moves north through the area over the next few days. A low pressure to the west will continue this slow southerly flow amplifying the moisture levels. Periods of rain along with mild temperatures will be on tap at least into Thursday. The end of the week turns colder just in time for the New Year.

Our morning temperatures will be holding steady in the middle to upper 40’s. These temperatures won’t change that much throughout the day.

Abundant moisture and the lack of sunshine will limit our temperature spread. Temps won’t knock down until later this week until the front moves through.

A look at our hour-by-hour setup at 9 am. Soggy weather with cool temperatures to kick start Wednesday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.