A large area of high pressure to our south will maintain dry weather with above normal temperatures through Saturday. Our next weather maker will bring a widespread soaking rainfall to the area Sunday into Monday. A general 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. Plus gusty winds likely Monday night as the storm lifts north. A changeover from rain to a period of snow or snow showers will occur from west to east Monday afternoon and night with some light accumulations likely.

Here’s a look at our temperature ride over the next five. Much colder air with snow showers will be the weather story by Tuesday. Then moderating towards Christmas.

