Monday high pressure moves and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will still be warmer than average in the low to middle 60s. Some will come close to 70. Overnight however we sit chilly with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 30s.

Tuesday will be another nice afternoon with just a few clouds. Highs will sit cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight we fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Clouds and sun for both Wednesday and Thursday with highs both days in the lower 60s.

Our next system with rain looks to move in late in the day on Friday which will bring rain into Saturday. This also brings November temperatures back to the region with highs in the 50s.